|
|
|
LOVETT Jennifer
(Wark-on-Tweed) Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital, Melrose on
14th September aged 78 years after a long illness borne with great courage.
A special aunt and great aunt much loved by all her family.
Private burial, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Carham on Thursday 3rd October at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Great North Air Ambulance Service c/o
John Abercrombie (FD),
Holmlea, Crookham,
Cornhill-on-Tweed, TD12 4SY.
Tel. 01890 820346.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019