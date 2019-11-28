|
FORSTER (Berwick)
James Miller (Jim) Passed away peacefully,
aged 94 years, on
21st November 2019.
Beloved Husband of the late Margaret and much loved Dad of Geoffrey
and Patrice. Adored Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all his
family and friends. Private cremation followed by a Thanksgiving Service
at Berwick Parish Church on
Monday 2nd December at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in
lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019