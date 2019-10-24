Home

James Dougal

Notice Condolences

James Dougal Notice
Dougal (Eyemouth) Peacefully at the
Knoll Hospital, Duns,
on Tuesday 15th October 2019, James Bruce in his 95th year, beloved husband of the late Cath
and Gill. A dear dad, grandad and brother to all the family.
A service will take place in the
E U Church on Tuesday 29th October
at 12.45 pm, followed by interment in Eyemouth Cemetery at 1.30pm,
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Eyemouth Lifeboat.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019
