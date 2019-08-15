Home

(Chirnside) Sheila, Alastair, Jacqueline and Mary would like to thank everyone who attended the service at Houndwood Crematorium to celebrate Jimmy's life.

Thanks also to the many kind friends and neighbours for their cards, letters and flowers, all were much appreciated.

We would also like to express our gratitude to Dr. Emily Collin, the staff of the Merse Medical Practice and the district and community nursing teams for their kindness and care. Thanks to the Rev. Mike Taylor for his lovely service and to John Black & Son for the funeral arrangements.

A total of £462 was raised for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019
