|
|
|
Thompson Jack Harvey
(Horncliffe) Former Headmaster
at Berwick Middle School.
Peacefully on August 21st
at Berwick Infirmary.
Beloved husband of the late Jill,
Loving dad to Kim, Keri and Jade,
Step-dad to Sean and Mark and
a devoted grandad and dear brother.
Funeral service will be held at
Borders Crematorium on
Friday 30th August at 10:00am.
All friends welcome.
Retiring collection in lieu of flowers for Ward 1, Berwick Infirmary or send
c/o Charles Mace & Sons,
92 Castlegate, B-U-T. TD15 1JX.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019