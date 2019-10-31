|
|
|
Collin The family of Isla, who passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday October 15th 2019, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and messages
of support. Special thanks to
Isla's carers and all medical staff.
Thanks to Roo for his very apt service and thanks to Bryan Webster for his warm words and all those who attended and for their generous donation to Friends of The Knoll.
Finally to David Martin for his professional guidance at such
a difficult time.
Interred in Eyemouth Cemetery
on Wednesday 23rd October.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019