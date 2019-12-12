|
|
|
MURRAY Berwick-upon-Tweed
Hilda Aged 92, peacefully in
Turret Villa Care Home
on 5th December.
Dearly loved Wife to the late Harvey
and cherished Mum of Linda
and Mother-in-Law of Jim.
Much loved Sister, Sister-in-Law,
Aunt and Great Aunt to all the family.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held
at Houndwood Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only by Hilda's request, donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson's UK. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019