Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:45
Dunfermline Crematorium
Henry Duncan Notice
DUNCAN Suddenly on Thursday
11th July 2019, Henry
Keenan "Harry", aged
80 years, of Crossgates.
Beloved husband of Sheila, loving dad to Hilary, father in law to Boyd and a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July at 2.45pm, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, however donations if so desired will be gratefully received on leaving the crematorium in aid of Maggies.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 18, 2019
