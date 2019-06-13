|
|
|
Ainslie Helen Rob, Jayne and Neil would like to express their gratitude to everyone
for their support and attendance
at Borders Crematorium.
To family, friends and neighbours
for the cards, flowers and kindness shown at this sad time.
Thanks to Rev David Taverner for his comforting service, to the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick for
their professional and caring
manner and guidance, also to Sentiments for beautiful floral tributes and the staff at Duns Golf Club for
teas and refreshments.
Thank you to all who generously donated to the retiring collection, raising £1050 for MS Scotland
and Hillside Lodge.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 13, 2019
