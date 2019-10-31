Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Patterson

Notice Condolences

George Patterson Notice
PATTERSON GEORGE On 10th October 2019,
peacefully at
Fieldhead Court, Thornhill,
aged 86 years, George,
devoted husband of the late Irene,
loving and much loved dad of
Jacqueline, Sandra, Elaine and George, dear father in law of Ian and Mandy, beloved grandad of Victoria, Chris, Andrew, Laura, Richard, Ashleigh, Reece,
Rebecca and Isobel and
great grandad of Evie, Sara,
Saeed and Adaline, a dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service was held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 28th October 2019.
May He Rest In Peace.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -