MILLER George Evans (Berwick upon Tweed,
formerly of West-Loan End,
lately of Low Greens)
Peacefully, at Hillside Lodge,
on March 15, 2019, aged 80.
Beloved husband of Helen, father to Ruth and Richard, father-in-law to Martin and Jenny. Private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Norham Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 26, at
2.30 pm. Retiral collection for Berwick and District Cancer Support Group and Norham Church.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
