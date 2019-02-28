Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan D. Haile Funeral Services
5 James Street
Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ
01665 720658
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:00
St. Aidan's Church
Bamburgh
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eve Humphreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eve Humphreys

Notice Condolences

Eve Humphreys Notice
HUMPHREYS Eve
Bamburgh Late of East Burton Farm.
Peacefully in hospital on
16th February 2019 Eve aged 69 years. Loving daughter to the late Andrew and Dorothy and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Aidan's Church, Bamburgh on Friday 1st March at 1.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu to St. Aidans Church c/o Alan D. Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland,
NE68 7XZ. Telephone 01665 720258.
Family and friends please meet at the church.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.