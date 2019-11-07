Home

Logan Enid Elizabeth
(Wooler) Peacefully in hospital on 3rd November, aged 90 years.
Enid, beloved wife of Geoff, much loved and loving mother of Hugh and John, dearly loved granny and great granny of all the family.
Funeral service to be held at
Wooler United Reformed Church on Wednesday 13th November at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Wooler Churchyard. Friends please meet
at the church. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Hospice Care Northumberland in memory of her loving grandson Phil.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
