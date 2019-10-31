|
|
|
BROWN Ellen (Dixon) (Chapel Park,
formerly Berwick).
Peacefully at the RVI Hospital
with her loving family by her side
on 19th October 2019,
aged 81 years. Ellen,
beloved partner of Tom.
Devoted mam of Kevin and Rachael.
Loving granny of James,
Robert, Charlotte and Christian
and great-granny of Esme.
Ellen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Service to be held at
West Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to the
British Heart Foundation,
all welcome afterwards to
Benwell Hill Cricket Club.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019