|
|
|
PAYNE (Berwick upon Tweed)
Elizabeth Aged 90 years, peacefully in Garden House on the 15th December.
Much loved wife to the late William. Dearly loved Mother to the late William, John and the late James, Patricia and Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all
family & friends.
Service to be held at Our Lady &
St Cuthberts Church at 10:30am on Friday 20th December followed by burial in Berwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019