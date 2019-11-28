|
|
|
KIRK Eileen
(nee Aitchison)
Belford Aged 76, peacefully at home surrounded by family on the
20th November. Much loved wife to Jackie, loving and loved mum to Steven, Katie & Euan and cherished Granny
to Maille, Freya, Ceara & Ella.
Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Service to be held at
Melrose Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only. Collection
for Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019