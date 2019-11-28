Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Kirk

Notice Condolences

Eileen Kirk Notice
KIRK Eileen
(nee Aitchison)
Belford Aged 76, peacefully at home surrounded by family on the
20th November. Much loved wife to Jackie, loving and loved mum to Steven, Katie & Euan and cherished Granny
to Maille, Freya, Ceara & Ella.
Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Service to be held at
Melrose Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only. Collection
for Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -