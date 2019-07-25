|
|
|
BAXENDALE Eileen
(née Blackhall) Beloved wife of the late
Fred Baxendale, passed peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019
in Kelso Hospital after a short illness. Susan, Gillian, Robert and Richard
wish to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Cramlington Hospital,
the Margaret Kerr Unit of the Borders General Hospital, and Kelso Hospital
for providing care of the highest standards, as well as support and advice to the family.
Donations, if desired, to the Margaret Kerr Unit or any palliative care charity.
Private family funeral.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 25, 2019