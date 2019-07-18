Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30
Houndwood Crematorium
Edith Wilson Notice
WILSON Berwick-upon-Tweed
Edith (née Sample) Died peacefully in
Albury House Care Home
on the 14th July aged 101 years.
She leaves behind
her daughter Norma, Grandchildren
Lindsay, Beverley and Martin.
Great Grandchildren Rob,
Chris, Amy, Edward, Jac and Tom.
Great Great Grandchildren
Edie, Billy and Mason.
And was a Great Aunt to Peter
and Great Great Aunty to William.
Edith lived in Berwick all her life
and worked for Boots the Chemist
for many years.
Rest in Peace Granny.
Service to be held at
Houndwood Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 10:30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu,
if desired to Age Concern.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 18, 2019
