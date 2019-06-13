|
|
|
Rutherford Douglas (Doug) Late of Tweedmouth
Peacefully in Melton House on
4th June 2019 aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Ruby, much loved dad of Lynne, Gillian, Judith and Graeme, also loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral to take place today (June 13th) at 3pm at The West Road Crematorium, Newcastle Upon Tyne.
All enquiries to
W S Harrison & John Bardgett
& Sons Funeral Directors,
Tel 0191-285 8376.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 13, 2019
