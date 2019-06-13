Home

W S Harrison & Son Funeral Directors
155-159 Salters Road
Newcastle Upon Tyne, Northumberland NE3 4HJ
0191 285 8376
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
15:00
The West Road Crematorium
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Douglas Rutherford Notice
Rutherford Douglas (Doug) Late of Tweedmouth

Peacefully in Melton House on
4th June 2019 aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Ruby, much loved dad of Lynne, Gillian, Judith and Graeme, also loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral to take place today (June 13th) at 3pm at The West Road Crematorium, Newcastle Upon Tyne.
All enquiries to
W S Harrison & John Bardgett
& Sons Funeral Directors,
Tel 0191-285 8376.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 13, 2019
