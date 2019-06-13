Home

Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:00
Wooler Parish Church
THOMSON Derek Mitchell
Wooler Peacefully in hospital on Saturday 1st June 2019
aged 87 years.
Derek, devoted husband of the late June, beloved father of Nigel, Derek and Angus, father in law of Dawn, Yvonne and Lesley, loving grandad
and great grandad of all the family.
Service in Wooler Parish Church on Monday 17th June at 2pm followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu may be given to the
Royal British Legion.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 13, 2019
