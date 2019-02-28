|
|
|
CHAPMAN Davina
(nee: Skeldon) (West Barns/ Formerly Priestlaw)
Peacefully at Lammermuir House Care Home, Dunbar on Tuesday 19 th
February 2019, aged 95 years, Davina beloved wife of the late
Andrew, much loved mum and
mother-in-law of Mary, Jean, Alex and
Ian, loving granny and great granny to all her grandchildren.
A funeral service to which all relatives and friends are invited will be
held at Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse TD14 5TP on
Friday March 1st, at 1.30pm.
No flowers please, donations in aid of
Lammermuir House Residents Fund may be given on retiral if
desired.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More