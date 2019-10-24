|
SUTTLE David Duns Sadly after a tragic incident,
on Sunday 22nd September 2019,
aged 59 years. David Suttle,
a dear Dad to Scott and Megan,
a devoted Papa to Ronan and Logan.
He was taken from us too soon and will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service in Houndwood Crematorium, on Monday
28th October at 12.30pm, to which all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations
if so desired, gratefully received at service for British Heart Foundation.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019