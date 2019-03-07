Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:30
Houndwood Crematorium
RUDD (Lilburn Estate)
Constance
known as Connie Peacefully at home on
27th February, aged 86. Beloved wife to the late Ronald. Much loved mother and grandmother. Will be sadly
missed by all family and friends.
Service to be held at
Houndwood Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu,
if desired, to Cancer Research
and Glendale Surgery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Berwick-upon-Tweed, 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
