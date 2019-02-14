Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Graham

Notice

Colin Graham Notice
Graham Colin (Cornhill on Tweed)
The family wish to express their thanks to friends and neighbours for their kindness following our recent bereavement. We would also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the nursing team, Ward 1 Berwick Infirmary and the staff at Careline. Thanks also to Alan Hughes and John Abercrombie for their sensitivity and support, the R.B.L for their presence and to Cornhill Village Shop for the refreshments after the service.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.