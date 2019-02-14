|
Graham Colin (Cornhill on Tweed)
The family wish to express their thanks to friends and neighbours for their kindness following our recent bereavement. We would also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the nursing team, Ward 1 Berwick Infirmary and the staff at Careline. Thanks also to Alan Hughes and John Abercrombie for their sensitivity and support, the R.B.L for their presence and to Cornhill Village Shop for the refreshments after the service.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
