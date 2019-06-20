|
Williams (Eyemouth) Peacefully at home on Thursday 13th June 2019, Chrissie, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Claude
and a much loved mum, gran
and great gran to all the family.
A service will take place in
Eyemouth Parish Church on
Tuesday 25th June at 12.30pm
followed by interment in Ayton
Churchyard at 1.30pm to which
all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Forces Children's Trust
and Help for Heroes.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 20, 2019
