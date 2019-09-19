Home

McBEATH On 12th September 2019,
suddenly after an illness bravely borne, in the presence of his family,
Charles (Charlie). Beloved husband of
Christine, née McCraw, Father of
Ellen, Charlie, Chris, Ali, Nick, Colin
and the late Leeanne, Father-in-law of Michael, Gail and Sam, proud and loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service to be held on Tuesday 24th September at 12 noon at Borders Crematorium. Family flowers only. Funeral attire optional.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
