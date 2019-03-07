|
ALLAN (Berwick ) Catherine (Katy) Passed away peacefully at Berwick Infirmary on the
28th February 2019 aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
much loved mum of George & Joyce.
Adored granny of Stephen, Donna, Lynn, Bruce & Craig and great granny to all her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium
at 11:30am on Thursday 7th March
(today). No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Berwick Cancer Cars. Refreshments to be held at
Castle Hotel (Berwick) from 12:30pm onwards, all welcome.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick-upon-Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
