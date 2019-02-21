Home

Barbara Lyon Notice
LYON Barbara
(née Leckie)
(Edrom) Peacefully, at Lennel House Care Centre, Coldstream, on Friday, 15th February 2019, aged 92 years. Barbara Harriet Primrose, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother to Margaret, Mary and Richard and grandmother to her seven grandchildren. Funeral service at Edrom Church, Edrom to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, retiring collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland. For funeral details, please phone Kyle Bros on 01573 224660.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
