The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
13:15
St Andrew's Wallace Green Church
Anthony Langmack Notice
LANGMACK (Berwick-upon-Tweed)
Antony Richard Wilkinson M.B.E Passed away at home on
8th February 2019 aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Father of Keith and Daughter-in-Law to Gill, devoted Grandad to Claire and Peter.
Private Cremation to be held at Melrose Crematorium, followed by Memorial Service at St Andrew's Wallace Green Church on Thursday (TODAY) 21st February 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please. If desired donations in lieu to Berwick Infirmary League of Friends.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
