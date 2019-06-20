|
|
|
Buglass (Chirnside) Dave and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers and kindness shown at this sad time.
Thanks to the Rev Mike Taylor for his comforting service to David Martin
for the funeral arrangements and guidance and Maureen and Tony at the Red Lion for the teas. Thanks to all who attended the service and graveside and donated to the retiring collection,
a total of £525 was raised for
Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 20, 2019
