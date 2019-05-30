|
|
|
Buglass (Chirnside) Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital on
Monday 27th May 2019,
Annie (Nancy) in her 92nd year,
beloved wife of David,
much loved mum, granny
and great granny to all the family.
A service will take place at
Chirnside Parish Church on Wednesday 5th June at 1pm
followed by interment in
Chirnside Churchyard,
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Chest Heart
and .
Published in Berwick Advertiser on May 30, 2019
