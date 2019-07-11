|
|
|
DALRYMPLE Berwick-upon-Tweed
Alistair McGregor Aged 68, suddenly taken
on 28th June. Dearly loved husband to Linda, devoted Father to Bennet, Nolan and Alistair, adored and cherished Grandfather to Bailey and Amber, Ebba and Isla and Dylan, Miles and Oscar.
Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Service to be held at Berwick Parish Church on Thursday 11th July at 11:00am followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only by family request, donations in lieu if desired to
Berwick Cancer Cars and
Great North Air Ambulance.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 11, 2019