WOOD
(Duns) Peacefully at the
Margaret Kerr Unit, surrounded by her family, Alice (aged 84), beloved wife of the
late Albert, loving mum to Brian,
Gavin and Gordon.
Much loved gran and great gran.
A service of Thanksgiving of her life will be held in Langton Parish Church on Monday 18th March at 1.30pm,
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Casual wear, family flowers only, donations on door for
Margaret Kerr Unit and
Cancer Research.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
