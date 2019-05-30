|
|
|
Aitchison (Eyemouth) Peacefully at the
Knoll Hospital on
Monday 27th May 2019,
after a short illness, Alexander (Eck) in his 95th year, beloved husband of the late Nessie. A dear dad to Linda, Brian, Iain and Moira. A loving grandad and great grandad to all the family. Following a family service
in Eyemouth Chapel of Rest, interment will take place in Eyemouth Cemetery on Thursday 6th June at 1.30pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on May 30, 2019
Read More