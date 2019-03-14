Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:30
Eyemouth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Paterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Paterson

Notice Condolences

Agnes Paterson Notice
Paterson (Eyemouth) Peacefully at home on
Sunday 10th March 2019, Agnes (née Borthwick)
in her 90th year.
Beloved wife of the late Robert,
a dear mum of Bunty, Robert and Carol. A loving granny and great granny to all the family.
Following a family service in
Eyemouth Chapel of Rest, interment will take place in Eyemouth Cemetery on Wednesday 20th March at 1.30pm
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Eyemouth Lifeboat.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.