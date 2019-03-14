|
|
|
Paterson (Eyemouth) Peacefully at home on
Sunday 10th March 2019, Agnes (née Borthwick)
in her 90th year.
Beloved wife of the late Robert,
a dear mum of Bunty, Robert and Carol. A loving granny and great granny to all the family.
Following a family service in
Eyemouth Chapel of Rest, interment will take place in Eyemouth Cemetery on Wednesday 20th March at 1.30pm
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Eyemouth Lifeboat.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More