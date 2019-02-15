Home

G Wathall & Son, Ashbourne
101-111 Macklin Street
Derby, Derbyshire DE1 1LG
01332 345268
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:00
Belper Methodist Church
Committal
Following Services
Markeaton Crematorium, Round Chapel.
William Knowles Notice
Knowles William Passed away peacefully on 28th January 2019, aged 93.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
His funeral will take place at Belper Methodist Church on Tuesday
26th February at 2.00pm, followed by a committal at Markeaton Crematorium, Round Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Society.
These may be left at the service
or sent care of
Wathall's, 01332 345268
www.wathalls.co.uk
Published in Belper News on Feb. 15, 2019
