Thomas Burdekin

Thomas Burdekin Notice
BURDEKIN Thomas Alec Died peacefully in Bude on 19th October 2019, aged 93. Beloved husband of Christine, loving father of Hannah, David,
Piers and Tamar, delighted
grandfather of seven grandchildren
in Auckland and Jerusalem.
Before becoming a social
worker in Sussex and then Cornwall,
Alec was NFU Chairman 1966-1968
for Derbyshire where the family farmed at Belper. Later he served on North Cornwall District Council and as a magistrate. We will miss him greatly.
Published in Belper News on Nov. 15, 2019
