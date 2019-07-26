Home

Patricia Millington Notice
MILLINGTON PATRICIA
(PAT) Passed away peacefully at the
Royal Derby Hospital on
Monday 8th July 2019,
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of David,
much loved mum of Davina,
Janine and son-in-law Mehdi,
treasured Nan of Aalia and Hana.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church Belper, at 10:00am on Wednesday 7th August 2019
followed by Markeaton Crematorium
in the Main Chapel at 11:20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of
Pat will be collected for
Cancer Research UK and will be passed on by the family or can be donated online at
https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-pat-millington
All enquiries to the Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper,
DE56 1UR 01773 820201
Published in Belper News on July 26, 2019
