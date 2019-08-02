|
|
|
CLARRICOATES Patricia Rose
(née Hemmings) Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 80 years.
Devoted mum of Andrew James and daughter-in-law Sarah Lynne.
Dearly loved wife of the late Basil (Bas) and the late Maurice James Robey. Loved sister of Kathleen and Irene
and a dear aunt, great aunt and
friend to many.
Funeral at Belper Baptist Church on Thursday 8th August at 2.00pm prior to interment at Belper Cemetery.
No flowers by request. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to CLIC Sargent (Children's Cancer Research) or Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1UR.
Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Belper News on Aug. 2, 2019