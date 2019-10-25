Home

Mark Watson Notice
WATSON Mark Patrick Of Somercoates,
passed away suddenly at his home on October 12th 2019
aged 52 years.

Much loved dad of Emma and the late James, beloved son of Dorothy and the late Barrie, dearly loved grandad of Violet, Reece, Ronnie and the late Ruby, dear brother of Robert, brother in law of Susan and a good friend of many.

Funeral service at
St Peters Church, Belper
on Friday November 1st
at 11-30am followed by
burial at Belper Cemetery.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired made payable to the British Heart Foundation can be sent to
Joseph Allen and Sons,
17 Field Lane, Belper.
Tel 01773827049.
Published in Belper News on Oct. 25, 2019
