|
|
|
Gardner Janet of Ripley.
Passed away peacefully on
6th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of Martin,
much loved mum of
Paul, Andrew and Jason,
loved mother in law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Service and cremation to be held
on Friday, 2nd August 2019
at 1:00p.m at Amber Valley
Memorial Park & Crematorium,
Swanwick. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be given to the
I.C.U. at the Royal Derby Hospital
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Belper News on July 26, 2019