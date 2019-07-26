Home

Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium
Swanwick
Janet Gardner Notice
Gardner Janet of Ripley.
Passed away peacefully on
6th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of Martin,
much loved mum of
Paul, Andrew and Jason,
loved mother in law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Service and cremation to be held
on Friday, 2nd August 2019
at 1:00p.m at Amber Valley
Memorial Park & Crematorium,
Swanwick. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be given to the
I.C.U. at the Royal Derby Hospital
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Belper News on July 26, 2019
