|
|
|
Hitchcock Ian Of Crich passed away on 8th June 2019 aged 52 years. Dearly loved husband of Miranda and a much loved dad of Andrew and John. Much loved and missed by his family and friends. Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Crich, on Monday, 8th July 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given for the Renal Unit at Nottingham City Hospital. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Belper News on July 5, 2019