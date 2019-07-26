|
LEES Frank Ian Known as Ian passed away at Derby Royal Hospital on 12th July 2019 aged 91.
Born in Matlock, Ian spent most of his life living in Derbyshire in Swanwick, Pentrich, Fritchley, Riddings and for the final 21 years back in his beloved Pentrich. He and his wife Kathleen also spent a very enjoyable five years living in Shrewsbury. Ian was a major force at the Butterley Company for his entire working life. He was married to Kathleen who died in 2007 and leaves daughter Sue and sons Jonathan and Simon, grandchildren Samantha, Ben, James, Jordan and Annabel and great grandchildren Emilia and Ava.
The funeral service takes place at
St. Matthews Church, Pentrich, on 8th August 2019 at 11 o'clock followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given for the British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Belper News on July 26, 2019