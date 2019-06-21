Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Willder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Willder

Notice Condolences

Faith Willder Notice
Willder Faith
née Rowland On 3rd June 2019, peacefully
at home after a short illness.
A trooper to the end.
Widow of Peter. Mother of Nick & Jo. Grandy of Joss, Louis & Ellis.
Mother-in-Law of Tim & Sarah.
Deeply loved and cherished.
Born 27 December 1933
at Green Hall, Belper.
Very active Belper resident and stalwart of the local WRVS, WI, Belper Over 60s, the Red Cross and Belper Players. Late of Spencer Road and Lodge Drive; recently moved to
West Bridgford to be nearer her family.
Returning to her beloved Derbyshire via Markeaton Crematorium at
14:30 on Friday 28/06/19 and afterwards for a celebration
of her life at West Bridgford.
All family and friends most welcome.
Please feel free to dress colourfully.
No flowers thank you. Any donations
to Action Aid UK, an international children's charity very close
to Faith's generous heart.
Published in Belper News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.