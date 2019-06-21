|
|
|
Willder Faith
née Rowland On 3rd June 2019, peacefully
at home after a short illness.
A trooper to the end.
Widow of Peter. Mother of Nick & Jo. Grandy of Joss, Louis & Ellis.
Mother-in-Law of Tim & Sarah.
Deeply loved and cherished.
Born 27 December 1933
at Green Hall, Belper.
Very active Belper resident and stalwart of the local WRVS, WI, Belper Over 60s, the Red Cross and Belper Players. Late of Spencer Road and Lodge Drive; recently moved to
West Bridgford to be nearer her family.
Returning to her beloved Derbyshire via Markeaton Crematorium at
14:30 on Friday 28/06/19 and afterwards for a celebration
of her life at West Bridgford.
All family and friends most welcome.
Please feel free to dress colourfully.
No flowers thank you. Any donations
to Action Aid UK, an international children's charity very close
to Faith's generous heart.
Published in Belper News on June 21, 2019
Read More