VALE Elizabeth Angela Passed away on the
18th March 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife to John,
loving sister, mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed.
Elizabeth's funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Belper on Thursday 11th April at
12.00 noon, followed by cremation at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given at the service for Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper,
DE56 1UR. Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Belper News on Mar. 29, 2019
