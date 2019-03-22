Home

G Wathall & Son, Ashbourne
101-111 Macklin Street
Derby, Derbyshire DE1 1LG
01332 345268
Constance Haslam

Constance Haslam Notice
HASLAM Constance Mary
(Connie) Passed away peacefully at Abbey Court Nursing Home on 8th March 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert,
loving mum of Janet and the late Dawn, dearly loved gran to Fiona, Duncan and Paula, great-gran to Emma, Matthew and Dylan, gran-in-law to Simon and Claire and auntie to Michael and Brian.

She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral Friday 29th March,
service 10.20am in the Round Chapel at Markeaton Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent care of
Wathall's
Telephone 01332 345268
www.wathalls.co.uk
Published in Belper News on Mar. 22, 2019
