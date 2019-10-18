Home

THOMPSON Arthur Of Heage, passed away peacefully at Ridgeway Nursing Home on Sunday 6th of October 2019, aged 79 years.
Dearest husband to Val,
brother to John and his wife Vera, loving father to Karen, Michael and Evonne and special Poppa to his grandchildren.
Arthur's Funeral Service will be held at St. Luke's Church, Heage on
Friday 25th October at 2.00pm followed by Cremation at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given at the service for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare 1 Brookside Belper
DE56 1UR. Tel. 01773 820201
Published in Belper News on Oct. 18, 2019
