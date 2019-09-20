|
ALTON Ada Florence Of Belper, passed away peacefully at the
Royal Derby Hospital on the 6th September 2019 aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
loving mum to Karl and Kim,
mother-in-law to Carl and Jeab. Cherished grandma to
Samuel, Emily, Maisie and
a great grandma to Bonnie Ada.
Ada's funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Belper on
Thursday 26th September
at 9.15 a.m. followed
by interment at Belper Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support
and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper, DE56 1UR. Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Belper News on Sept. 20, 2019