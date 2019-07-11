Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30
Sacred Heart of Jesus and St Cuthberts Church
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zyta Jedrzejczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zyta Jedrzejczak

Notice Condolences

Zyta Jedrzejczak Notice
Zyta Jedrzejczak Passed away peacefully at Airedale Nursing Home
on 30th June 2019, aged 93 years.
Dearly Loved Wife of the late
Dr Marian Jedrzejczak,
Cherished Mama to Barbara and Lucy,
Treasured Babcia and Pra-Babcia.
Loved by all, who knew her.
Rest in Peace.
Grateful thanks to the
Airedale nursing staff for the
love and care they have shown her
over the last three years.
Funeral service will be held at
Sacred Heart of Jesus and
St Cuthberts Church, Bedford
on Monday 29th July 2019
at 10:30 am
followed by an interment at
Foster Hill Road Cemetery Bedford
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Alzheimers Society or
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be sent C/O
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.