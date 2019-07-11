|
|
|
Zyta Jedrzejczak Passed away peacefully at Airedale Nursing Home
on 30th June 2019, aged 93 years.
Dearly Loved Wife of the late
Dr Marian Jedrzejczak,
Cherished Mama to Barbara and Lucy,
Treasured Babcia and Pra-Babcia.
Loved by all, who knew her.
Rest in Peace.
Grateful thanks to the
Airedale nursing staff for the
love and care they have shown her
over the last three years.
Funeral service will be held at
Sacred Heart of Jesus and
St Cuthberts Church, Bedford
on Monday 29th July 2019
at 10:30 am
followed by an interment at
Foster Hill Road Cemetery Bedford
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Alzheimers Society or
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be sent C/O
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019