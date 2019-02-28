Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
16:00
Bedford Crematorium
Yvonne Ellis Notice
ELLIS Yvonne Ziedman Of Ampthill
sadly passed away peacefully on
20th February 2019
aged 80 years.

Much loved wife of Neville,
loving mum to Mark and Julia
and a cherished Nan, Great Nan
and Mother-in-Law.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March at 4.00pm.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Sue Ryder Care
(St John's Hospice)
may be made via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
